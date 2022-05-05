Stock futures are little changed after Dow's worst day since 2020

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, May 5, 2022.

Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its worst day since 2020.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were near flat. S&P 500 futures traded near the flatline and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.2%.

The moves came after stocks sold off sharply in Thursday's regular session. The Dow lost more than 1,000 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 5%. Both indexes notched their worst single-day drops since 2020. The S&P 500 fell 3.56%, its second-worst day of the year.

Thursday's losses erased Wednesday's big post-Federal Reserve meeting rally. Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruled out the prospect of larger rate hikes on Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 and the Dow to their best daily gains since 2020.