Stocks are tumbling. Here's what to keep in mind

Prasit photo | Moment | Getty Images

U.S. stocks have a case of whiplash. Stocks slumped Thursday in one of the worst sessions seen so far this year. During intraday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points or 3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped more than 5%. The losses were a major reversal following one of the market's best days of the year on Wednesday. Stocks rallied following the Federal Reserve's half-point rate hike and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks that the central bank was not considering a 75 basis-point increase anytime soon. The Dow ended the day up 932 points, or 2.81%, and the S&P 500 gained 2.99% for both averages best performances since 2020. The Nasdaq also gained 3.19%.

While this kind of whiplash can be troubling for investors, experts caution against making any rash decisions when markets fall. Volatility can lead to opportunities to buy more of their favorite stocks and set themselves up for future gains.

Expect and accept volatility

All investors should accept market volatility — which is relatively common — as a normal part of the process of investing and the best way to outrun inflation, said certified financial planner Brad Lineberger, president of Carlsbad, California-based Seaside Wealth Management. "Embrace the volatility, because it's why investors are getting paid to own stocks," he said. This means investors should stay calm even through extreme movements. While stocks always move up and down, long-term market returns are still based on the same things: dividend yields, earnings growth and change in valuation, according to Zach Abrams, a CFP and manager of wealth management at Shaker Heights, Ohio-based Capital Advisors.

Have emergency savings ready