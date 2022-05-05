Democrats are pushing to renew the expanded child tax credit. Here's why that hasn't happened yet

Parents and children participate in a demonstration organized by the ParentsTogether Foundation in support of the child tax credit portion of the Build Back Better bill outside of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 13, 2021.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., took to the Senate floor Wednesday to decry the Senate's "strange priorities."

The chamber had passed what he called a "$53 billion blank check" to aid the microchip industry, but has neglected other initiatives that would help individual Americans, he said.

On the top of his list: renewing the expanded child tax credit, which expired in December.

Sanders joins a growing list of of Democratic or affiliated legislators calling for reupping the credit, which was included in the party's large Build Back Better legislation they had hoped to pass this year. That legislation has since stalled.

The child tax credit was temporarily expanded for 2021 under the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March 2021. The legislation made the existing $2,000 credit per child more generous, with up to $3,600 per child under age 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.

About half of those sums were deployed through monthly checks that started in July and ended in December. That included $300 per month for children under 6 and $250 per month for children ages 6 through 17. The remaining child tax credit money was paid to families when they filed their tax returns this year.