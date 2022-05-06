Skip Navigation
watch
live
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Climate
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
CNBC Disruptor 50
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
Equity and Opportunity
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
Investing Club
Newsletter
Morning Meeting
Trade Alerts
Trust Portfolio
PRO
Pro News
Pro Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
USA
INTL
watch
live
Search quotes, news & videos
Watchlist
SIGN IN
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
Investing Club
PRO
Menu
Amazon, PayPal, and other battered stocks: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Published Fri, May 6 2022
2:32 PM EDT
Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE
More In Follow the Pros
Leon Cooperman sees stocks heading lower still, remains a seller 'on strength'
Yun Li
4 hours ago
Best trades on CNBC Thursday: Pros give investing ideas for tumultuous market downturns
Alison Conklin
Here's what investors are saying and doing about the market's drop
Jesse Pound
Read More