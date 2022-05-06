U.S.-listed Chinese EV maker Nio proposes a secondary listing of its shares in Singapore

Nio is planning to list its shares in Singapore. This would be the Chinese electric carmaker's third listing location, following its IPO in New York and a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

Chinese electric carmaker Nio said Friday that it's planning a secondary share listing in Singapore.

Nio, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, also carried out a secondary listing in Hong Kong in March. Singapore would be the third exchange that Nio's shares are trading on.

The move comes as Nio and dozens of other U.S.-listed Chinese companies were added to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission list of firms facing a possible desilting from American exchanges.

Former President Donald Trump passed a law in 2020 that required U.S.-listed foreign companies to comply with higher auditing standards. Those that failed to follow the rules could be delisted.