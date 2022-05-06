Cramer's lightning round: Chubb is 'a great company'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Nokia Corp: "I thought they should've had a better quarter. ... It did not deliver."
Transocean Ltd: "Transocean is nothing but [negative] right now."
Novavax Inc: "If you want to be in that group, you've got to be in the Moderna or be in the Pfizer."
Rivian Automotive Inc: "I would wait for the chance when Ford sells its stock to buy Rivian."
Plug Power Inc: "I like the long-term prospects. ... Right now, this is a very tough day for a stock like Plug Power."
Chubb Ltd: "Chubb is a great company."
Lumen Technologies Inc: "[The stock price is] too cheap. Something must be going on that I just don't understand."
Verizon Communications Inc: "It's come all the way down. ... But T-Mobile is really crushing it."
