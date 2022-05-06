Elon Musk denies claim by Truth Social boss that Trump encouraged him to buy Twitter

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, speaks to media representatives at the Tesla Gigafactory construction site In Grünheide near Berlin, September 3, 2020.

Elon Musk on Friday flatly denied a claim by the head of ex-President Donald Trump's new social media company that Trump had encouraged Musk's bid to buy Twitter.

"This is false," Musk tweeted in reply to a New York Post article about that claim by Truth Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes.

"I've had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social," wrote Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX.

Nunes, during a televised appearance on Fox Business, had said that Trump's social media app, Truth Social, was "all for" Musk's move to buy Twitter and take it private with a $44 billion offer — a somewhat eyebrow-raising claim since Twitter is a competitor to Truth Social.

"President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it because you know the goal of our company is really to build a community where people are in a family-friendly, safe environment," said Nunes, a former Republican congressman from California, during the appearance.

Twitter banned Trump, who had been an obsessive user of the messaging app, in January 2021 for what the company said was the "risk of further incitement of violence."

The ban followed the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot by a mob of Trump supporters who disrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's election.

Trump announced plans to launch Truth Social as a competitor to Twitter last fall, and said his social media company would become publicly traded through a deal with the so-called blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp.

On April 25, Twitter accepted Musk's offer to buy the company, which is contingent on approval from shareholders and regulators.