European stocks set to pull back after Wall Street sell-off

LONDON — European markets are expected to pull back slightly on Friday, tracking global caution after Wall Street posted its worst day since 2020.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 20 points to 7,483, Germany's DAX is set to slid by around 57 points to 13,846 and France's CAC 40 is expected to shed around 55 points to 6,313.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,000 points and the Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 5% on Thursday, erasing Wednesday's rally. Initial relief over the Federal Reserve's ruling out of more aggressive hikes seemingly gave way once again to fears that a sharp hiking cycle in order to rein in red-hot inflation could harm economic growth.

U.S. stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade on Friday ahead of the closely watched April jobs report.

Shares in Asia-Pacific also largely declined on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading regional losses as tech stocks sold off following the tech-heavy Nasdaq's overnight drop stateside.