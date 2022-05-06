Facebook caused chaos to put pressure on Australian lawmakers, report says

The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook purposely used a broad algorithm to block news in Australia last year, causing pages for charities, emergency services and hospitals to be affected.

Facebook used an algorithm it knew would affect pages beyond those of publishers in Australia ahead of pending legislation that would make platforms pay news outlets for content, the Wall Street Journal reported.

As a result, pages for the Australian government and health services were taken down as the country began rolling out its Covid vaccination program, the Journal reported.

The Journal reported the social media giant did not notify pages in advance and that the takedown was launched before an appeals process was ready — a break from typical procedure, the report said.

Whistleblowers filed documents and testimony to U.S. and Australian authorities alleging Facebook wanted to put maximum pressure on Australian lawmakers voting on the law.