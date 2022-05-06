CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Lucid, Virgin Galactic, Target, FuboTV & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProJPMorgan downgrades agriculture company Corteva as commodity costs rise
Samantha Subin38 min ago
CNBC ProPiper Sandler downgrades Wayfair, says stock is 'too tough to defend'
Samantha Subinan hour ago
CNBC ProCanaccord downgrades Virgin Galactic as labor and supply issues dent the space company's outlook
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Read More