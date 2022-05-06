The Fed just hiked interest rates and signaled more increases are coming. Here are money moves to make now

The Federal Reserve is among Western central banks fighting stubbornly high inflation. Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Car shoppers may want to stick with newer models and avoid the used car market, where prices have jumped the most. Taking time to shop for the best deal you can find is also in your best interest. "There's still a lot of value out there," said Jacqui Kearns, chief brand and strategy officer at Affinity Federal Credit Union in New Jersey, adding that while rates are rising, they're still historically low. People carrying credit card debt may also want to contact their lenders to see if they can strike a deal. "I always recommend that folks actually call their lender and see if they're able to lower their interest rate," Anastasio said. It may also make sense to consolidate credit card debt into something with a fixed rate, as this kind of debt is the most sensitive to rate hikes and often has the highest interest – right now, the average interest rate on a new credit card is nearly 20%, according to LendingTree. Paying off debt entirely is also a good idea, if possible. Kearns recommends tackling those cards have relatively low balances. "If you have that nagging $200 or $300 [debt] out there, just pay it off," she said.

Peter Dazeley | Photodisc | Getty Images

Prepare for the future Paying down debt is just one way to set yourself up for financial success in the future, something that's especially important as people weigh the risk of a recession. "This is a very delicate dance that the Fed is conducting," said Anastasio, adding that while the central bank will do their best to tamp down inflation without halting the economy too much, there's a lot of factors that are out of their control, such as uncertainty stemming from the war in Ukraine. Financial experts recommend taking time now to review your spending and saving to strike a solid balance.

"Be smart about spending the money you do have," Kearns said. This may mean cutting back on discretionary purchases or budgeting more for items that have gone up in price. Americans should also make sure they have robust emergency savings to counter increased prices. As people plan for future spending, such as an upcoming vacation, they may also want to budget more than they usually would, Anastasio said. "The reality is we may see a taper off in the rapid rise of costs but that doesn't necessarily mean that when I go into the grocery store to buy baby formula that all of a sudden the manufacturer is going to go back to what they were charging two years ago," she said. Enlist help To be sure, there are some benefits to rising interest rates. In time, savers may start seeing better rates on savings accounts, Schaeffer said. Investors also have opportunities to gain from market volatility, said Kearns. "It's a great time to invest if you have the appetite for it," Kearns said. "Literally just a few dollars a day on the volatility we're seeing can pick up a lot of value if you stay in for the long-term." Those that are struggling to manage their money or are feeling stressed about the current environment may want to enlist professional help for better budgeting or future planning.