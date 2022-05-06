Scientists are hoping to grow coral reefs at the base of wind turbines in Taiwan

Alongside their natural beauty, coral reefs have an important role to play in the natural world. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around one quarter of the ocean's fish rely on healthy coral reefs.

Danish energy firm Orsted is to trial growing corals on the foundations of offshore wind turbines in a bid to find out if the method could be rolled-out on a larger scale in the years ahead.

Collaborating with Taiwanese partners, the concept will be trialed in "the tropical waters of Taiwan." This week's news represents the latest step forward in the company's ReCoral initiative, which it started working on back in 2018.

Last year, those involved with ReCoral were able to grow juvenile corals at a quayside site. These were grown on what Orsted said were "underwater steel and concrete substrates."

The proof-of-concept trials in June 2022 will involve a bid to settle larvae and then grow corals at the Greater Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm, a major facility in waters 35 to 60 kilometers off Taiwan's coast. The project will use areas measuring 1 meter squared on four foundations.

In a statement Wednesday, Orsted said the goals of the project were to "determine whether corals can be successfully grown on offshore wind turbine foundations and to evaluate the potential positive biodiversity impact of scaling up the initiative."