Ron Insana says the Fed is defying logic by trying to create a recession

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on May 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. Powell announced the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates by a half-percentage point to combat record high inflation.

Volcker or Vulcan?

Whom should the Fed emulate today?

With a consistent chorus of economists, ex-policymakers and businesspeople calling on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to crush inflation now, they are panicking as if today's inflation is the exact twin of what plagued the U.S. economy some 40-plus years ago.

The comparison is, in the words of a well-known Vulcan, illogical.

Powell nearly admitted as much on Wednesday when he said some of the inflation currently being generated, at home and abroad, is well beyond the Fed's control.

I have argued that almost all of it is and that aggressively tightening credit conditions, by both raising interest rates and launching Quantitative Tightening (QT), the Fed is overreacting to the long-term risk posed by short-term effects.

I've also argued that today's inflation is much more like a post-war phenomenon than a series of adverse shocks that hit the economy from the late 1960s until the early 1980s.

At that juncture, then-Fed Chairman Paul Volcker enacted record-setting rate hikes that drove short rates above 20% and long rates above 14%. That was a logical response to the better than decade long build-up of inflationary pressures that was a multi-factor phenomenon.

In my Volcker vs. Vulcan scenario, a more sober assessment of today's inflation would attempt to measure risk versus reward and causation versus coincidence.

The enduring nature of the pandemic, now largely affecting China's economy and further disrupting global supply chains far beyond what was once a reasonably expected, is at the very root of the elevated prices we see today. This is a domestic Chinese policy issue first and a global economic and foreign policy question second.

In addition, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has unexpectedly, and massively, reduced the output of energy and food supplies globally, leading to yet another supply shock resulting in higher prices abroad and here at home.

That won't end until this war is over and it won't be solved by any central bank.

It's been noted, of late, that American grocery bills are going up for meat and poultry as well.

It's not just higher feed prices, or a lack of fertilizer, pushing up the prices of meat and vegetables — an outbreak of bird flu is reducing the supply of chickens, making even the most affordable of meat substitutes less costly than it was only a few months ago.