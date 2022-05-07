CNBC Pro

Defensive strategies to protect your portfolio and profit from this roller coaster market

thumbnail
Fred Imbert@foimbert
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProWall Street just had one of its wildest weeks in years. What happened and what could come next
Jesse Pound17 min ago
watch now
VIDEO11:17
CNBC ProChevron, Meta, and Walmart are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers May 6
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO03:57
CNBC ProAmazon, PayPal, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Alison Conklin
Read More