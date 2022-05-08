CNBC Pro

Stocks and bonds are getting clobbered in 2022. Here’s where investors can turn for protection

thumbnail
Darla Mercado, CFP®@darla_mercado
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProDefensive strategies to protect your portfolio and profit from this roller coaster market
Fred Imbert
CNBC ProWall Street just had one of its wildest weeks in years. What happened and what could come next
Jesse Pound
watch now
VIDEO11:17
CNBC ProChevron, Meta, and Walmart are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers May 6
Alison Conklin
Read More