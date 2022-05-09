5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

The Nasdaq was poised to lead Wall Street lower again Monday, with futures tied to the tech-heavy index dropping 2%. Rising bond yields continued to pressure stocks as traders maintained their revolt against the Federal Reserve, doubting it can get inflation under control. Two key inflation reports are out Wednesday and Thursday. Futures trading pointed to a 400-point, or 1.3%, fall at the open for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 1.7% decline for the S&P 500.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on Monday topped 3.18% , after going above 3% last week for the first time since late 2018.

Bitcoin plunged over the weekend and dropped another 5% on Monday, going below $33,000 as the world's largest cryptocurrency remained correlated to tech stocks and the Nasdaq.

U.S. oil prices dropped Monday alongside stocks, weighed down by a strong dollar and demand concerns as Covid lockdowns continued in China, the world top oil importer. It seems like worries about demand were winning out to start the week after supply concerns about Europe's proposed ban on Russian oil drove last week's nearly 5% rise in crude prices, their second straight weekly advance. That's why Monday's roughly 2.5% drop only gets West Texas intermediate crude, the American benchmark, brought down to about $107 per barrel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu walk after a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday tried to defend Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in a speech on "Victory Day," annual celebrations marking the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany. Putin urged his forces on to success in Ukraine, saying there's a duty to remember those who prevailed in World War II. Putin referred to the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine numerous times throughout the speech, appearing to double down on Russia's new strategy of focusing on the "liberation" of Donetsk and Luhansk.



