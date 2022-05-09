AMC shares rise after results outpace Wall Street expectations

The AMC 25 Theatres in Times Square in New York is seen on Tuesday, July 8, 2014.

Shares of AMC Entertainment rose more than 3% after hours Monday after the company posted a narrower-than-expected loss during the first quarter.

The movie theater chain reported a net loss of $337.4 million, or 65 cents a share, compared to a loss of $567.2 million, or $1.42 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company lost 52 cents per share, a narrower loss than the 63 cents analysts had expected the company to lose during the quarter, according to a survey from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to $785.7 million from $148.3 million last year, and topped the $743 million analysts had expected.

"Our results for the first quarter of 2022 represent AMC's strongest first quarter in two full years," CEO Adam Aron said in a statement Monday.

AMC ended the quarter with $1.3 billion in available liquidity.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.