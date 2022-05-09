More than half of Americans say inflation may have a ‘big negative impact’ on long-term financial goals, survey finds

Amid rising prices and a changing economy, many Americans question their ability to meet long-term financial goals, according to Country Financial's Security Index.

The survey polled 1,023 U.S. adults from March 18 to March 20, and more than half believe swelling costs may have a "big negative impact" on plans like buying a home or the ability to retire comfortably.

"Everyone's concerned about inflation," said Troy Frerichs, vice president of investment services at Country Financial, who wasn't surprised by worries about growing expenses.

However, there's a stark contrast between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, he said.

"We came out of last year in great shape," Frerichs explained. One quarter into 2022, however, the findings show there's now unease about reaching milestones.

About nine in 10 Americans are now concerned about inflation, and six in 10 are "very concerned," up from 48% during the fourth quarter of 2021, the findings show.