Marcos Jr. poised to win as millions begin voting in the Philippine presidential polls

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appears poised to be the next president of the Philippines as millions began voting on Monday, under the watchful eyes of thousands of security forces after violence claimed four lives over the weekend.

According to one of the latest opinion polls, the 64-year-old namesake son of a deposed dictator, will win more than half the votes to become the first presidential candidate to secure an absolute majority in decades.

The survey, released last Monday, showed that he polled at 56% — way ahead of his main rival incumbent Vice-President Leni Robredo who was at a distant 23%.

Popularly known as Bongbong, Marcos Jr. is the son of former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who ruled the country with an iron fist for two decades until he was overthrown in 1986 following mass protests. During the campaign, Marcos has tried to recast his father's legacy as comparable to former U.S. president John F. Kennedy's family in its glamor.

Robredo, a 57-year-old lawyer and economist, will need a low turnout or a late surge of support to score an upset.