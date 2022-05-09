CNBC Pro

Dan Loeb dodged April's big sell-off and is finding opportunities in energy, cyclical stocks

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Friday: Pros look for stock winners after erratic week on Wall Street
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProDavid Tepper calls Fed's tightening signal an 'unforced error' that's brought 'unhinged' markets
Yun Li
CNBC ProAmazon, PayPal, and other battered stocks: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Alison Conklin
Read More