European stocks head for lower open as global markets remain rattled over inflation

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Monday, continuing a negative trend that set in among global markets last week.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 59 points lower at 7,350, Germany's DAX 67 points lower at 6,206, France's CAC 40 down 164 points at 13,545 and Italy's FTSE MIB 172 points lower at 22,925, according rto data from IG.

The lower open anticipated for European markets comes after regional stocks retreated at the end of the last trading week after a rout in U.S. markets, with Wall Street posting its worst day since 2020 last Thursday.

U.S. stock futures fell on Sunday evening too as traders looked for the market to find its footing after the dramatic week of trading.

Last week, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.54%, while the S&P 500 and Dow dropped 0.21% and 0.24%, respectively. It was the sixth straight losing week for the Dow, and the fifth straight for the other two major indexes.

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell on Monday as investors watched for market reaction to Chinese trade data that came in better than expected.