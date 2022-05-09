CNBC Pro

Interactive Brokers founder: S&P 500 needs to drop at least another 9% to be fairly valued

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProRefining stocks hit record highs as gasoline, diesel prices soar
Pippa Stevens39 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman says the market is trapped here so stick with these stable stocks
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProBulls finding it's tough to buy the dip until there are signs inflation is getting under control
Bob Pisani2 hours ago
Read More