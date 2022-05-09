Kevin O’Leary says there are plenty of good places to 'hide’ as interest rates rise

As interest rates in the U.S. rise, investors can put their money to work by looking at companies in the S&P 500 that can "increase their prices" and "maintain margins," Kevin O'Leary told CNBC.

"There's plenty of them. That's a good place to hide when you're getting a 2% dividend yield," the celebrity investor said Thursday on "Squawk Box Asia."

O'Leary's comments came after the Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday, in line with market expectations.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had indicated that raising rates by 75 basis points "is not something the committee is actively considering," even though market expectations have leaned heavily toward the Fed hiking by three-quarters of a percentage point in June.

Similarly, O'Leary cast doubts on such a steep hike, adding that markets are still "in the cycle of growth."

"I don't think that's going to happen. You've got lots of concerns in Europe, you've got the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You've got supply chain issues around wheat and commodities coming because Ukrainians are not going to put winter wheat in," he said.

"There [are] lots of things to worry about, which I think holds back the Fed. And that's your friend."