Why Mark Cuban offered $500,000 to a 'Shark Tank' CEO who almost went broke: 'We've all been negative’ before

It may be hard to imagine Mark Cuban struggling with money. But even the billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank" can remember what it was like to be short on cash.

That's why Cuban could relate to the story of Shark Tank entrepreneur Kaitlin Mogentale, who pitched her sustainable chip company Pulp Pantry on Friday's episode.

Cuban told Mogentale not to "feel bad" that her bank account had once nearly slipped into the red. Since launching in 2015, her mission-led business was finally profitable, but it was a long, difficult road to reach that point. In fact, Mogentale's bank account once hovered around $1,000, she told the Sharks.

It's a feeling that a lot of people – even Cuban – could relate to.

"We've all been negative," Cuban told her before investing $500,000 in Pulp Pantry.

It turns out Cuban is no stranger to the common financial struggles of being a beginner entrepreneur. In a 2019 episode of Shark Tank, Cuban – now worth $4.7 billion, according to Forbes – alluded to his own financial instability early in his career. He grew up in a working-class family in Pittsburgh, and before he started his own business, he couldn't even afford to open a bank account.

But since then, Cuban said he also learned the value of purpose-forward companies – which is why he felt compelled to invest in Pulp Pantry.

While majoring in environmental studies at the University of Southern California, Mogentale told the Sharks she watched her friend make juice from organic vegetables, only to waste "handfuls of pulp" in production. So, she came up with an idea to reduce food waste by turning the leftover fibers into chips. She pitched the idea to professors and eventually got a business grant from USC to launch Pulp Pantry after graduating.