CNBC Pro

Planet Fitness' cheap memberships could be an inflation trade-down winner, Evercore ISI says

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProWells Fargo upgrades Match Group, says valuation is compelling after steep sell-off to start 2022
Jesse Pound39 min ago
CNBC ProMizuho names BellRing Brands a top pick after earnings beat, sees multiyear upside
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProCredit Suisse upgrades Dish Network, says beaten-down stock can double from here
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More