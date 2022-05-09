LIVE UPDATES
60 dead after Russia bombs school, Zelenskyy says; Russia gears up for 'Victory Day' parades
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Dozens are feared dead after a school in the Luhansk region in east Ukraine was hit by Russian shelling. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 60 people had died in the attack. Luhansk is one of the two regions that make up the Donbas, where Russian troops are now concentrating their efforts.
Meanwhile, Moscow is preparing for one of the most significant days of Russia's public calendar — Victory Day — when the country commemorates the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.
The event, in which Russia parades its military personnel and weaponry through Red Square, has added significance this year, given the active conflict in Ukraine. There are expectations that Putin will use the event to claim a victory or announce a policy shift.
At the weekend, U.S. first lady Jill Biden paid a surprise visit to Ukraine and held a Mother's Day meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenskyy.
Biden's visit came after recent trips to the country by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Russia prepares for 'Victory Day' parades across the country
Russia is set to hold its massive "Victory Day" military parades on Monday, with 28 Russian cities set to hold military marches to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Over 65,000 people will take part in them and about 2,400 armament and material units will be presented, Russia news agency Tass reported. The largest parade is held in Moscow and is expected to be presided over by President Vladimir Putin.
In a recorded speech to Group of Seven leaders Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that while May 8 (Victory in Europe Day) "was a key day of remembrance for all the victims of World War II, for the fragility of peace and the inadmissibility of any anti-humanist regimes. But what is remembrance for others today, for our people is, unfortunately, just news, every day."
He said a Russian bomb had killed 60 civilians in a village in Luhansk, saying the victims were hiding from shelling in a school which was attacked by a Russian air strike.
He said Russia was imitating "precisely the evil that the Nazis brought to Europe."
— Holly Ellyatt
Ukraine ambassador to the U.S.: 'We are preparing for everything' ahead of Russia's 'Victory Day'
Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. said Sunday that the nation is making preparations ahead of Russia's Victory Day.
"We know that there are no red lines for the regime in Moscow, so we are preparing for everything," Oksana Markarova said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."
"We can count that Putin and imperialistic Russia will do everything bad they can possibly try to do. The question is, are we all prepared — the civilized world — to do everything possible to defend our democracy and freedom," she said.
Monday's "Victory Day" is a key date for Russia. It marks the then-Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany at the end of World War II in 1945.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a speech tomorrow, with massive military parades through the center of Moscow also expected.
— Pippa Stevens, Holly Ellyatt
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
U.S. first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine, holding a surprise Mother's Day meeting with the nation's first lady, Olena Zelenskyy, as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.
Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia.
Her visit follows recent stops in the war-torn country by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress, as well as a joint trip by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
The first lady traveled by vehicle to the town of Uzhhorod from a Slovakian village that borders Ukraine.
— The Associated Press
Dozens feared dead after bomb hits school in Luhansk region
Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, said Sunday that at least two people had died after the bombing of a school.
Haidai said, according to a Reuters translation, that the bombing occurred Saturday afternoon where 90 people had been sheltering. He said 30 had been rescued with around 60 still likely to be under the debris and feared dead.
Luhansk is one of the two regions that make up the Donbas — in the east of Ukraine — where Russian troops are now concentrating their efforts.
The Associated Press added that the school was located in the village of Bilogorivka. Rescue work is ongoing.
NBC News was not able to independently verify the reports.
"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found," Haidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app, according to Sky News.
"Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings."
—Matt Clinch