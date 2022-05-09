60 dead after Russia bombs school, Zelenskyy says; Russia gears up for 'Victory Day' parades

Dozens are feared dead after a school in the Luhansk region in east Ukraine was hit by Russian shelling. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 60 people had died in the attack. Luhansk is one of the two regions that make up the Donbas, where Russian troops are now concentrating their efforts.

Meanwhile, Moscow is preparing for one of the most significant days of Russia's public calendar — Victory Day — when the country commemorates the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.

The event, in which Russia parades its military personnel and weaponry through Red Square, has added significance this year, given the active conflict in Ukraine. There are expectations that Putin will use the event to claim a victory or announce a policy shift.

At the weekend, U.S. first lady Jill Biden paid a surprise visit to Ukraine and held a Mother's Day meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenskyy.

Biden's visit came after recent trips to the country by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.