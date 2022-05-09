Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: AMC, Novavax and more

An AMC theatre is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

AMC — Shares jumped 4% after the entertainment company reported its "strongest first quarter in two full years" as consumers return to movie theaters. AMC beat on revenues with $785.7 million, as compared with the $743 million expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Novavax — Shares dropped more than 10% after the biotech company reported an earnings miss. Novavax reported adjusted earnings of $2.56 per share on revenue of $704 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $2.69 per share on revenue of $845 million. Still, Novavax reported its first profitable quarter from a global vaccine rollout.

Upstart — Shares tumbled 39% after the artificial intelligence company reported earnings. Upstart revenue of $310 million topped expectations. Analysts were expecting a quarterly profit of 51 cents per share on revenues of $300 million, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv.