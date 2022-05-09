What to watch today: Nasdaq futures drop over 2% as stocks continue to sell off

BY THE NUMBERS

The Nasdaq was poised to lead Wall Street lower again Monday, with futures tied to the tech-heavy index dropping 2%. Rising bond yields continued to pressure stocks as traders maintained their revolt against the Fed, doubting it can get inflation under control. Two key inflation reports are out Wednesday and Thursday. Futures trading pointed to a 400-point, or 1.3%, fall at the open for the Dow and a 1.7% decline for the S&P 500. (CNBC)



The first trading week of May marked the sixth straight weekly decline for the Dow, and five straight weekly drops for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The Dow and S&P 500 remained in corrections, as defined by a drop of 10% or more from their recent highs. The Nasdaq fell further into a bear market, defined by a drop of 20% or more from its most recent high. (CNBC) The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on Monday topped 3.18%, after going above 3% last week for the first time since late 2018. Bitcoin plunged over the weekend and dropped another 5% on Monday, going below $33,000 as the world's largest cryptocurrency remained correlated to tech stocks and the Nasdaq. U.S. oil prices dropped Monday alongside stocks. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) plunged 15% in premarket trading after posting a mixed quarter. Palantir reported profit of 2 cents per share, compared to a 4 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue was higher than expected, however, despite slowing growth in its government business. The data analytics software company also issued a softer-than-expected current-quarter revenue forecast. Coty (COTY) reported quarterly earnings of 3 cents per share, beating the penny a share consensus estimate. Revenue topped forecasts as well and the cosmetics company raised its full-year outlook on strong demand for its products. The stock rose 1.7% in the premarket. Energizer (ENR) beat estimates by 9 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 47 cents per share. Revenue topped Street forecasts as Energizer raised prices. The stock gained 2.3% in the premarket. Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) fell 4.3% in premarket action after the animal health products company lowered its full-year outlook, reflecting the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. Elanco reported slightly better-than-expected profit and revenue for its most recent quarter. Tyson Foods (TSN) rose 1% in the premarket after the beef and poultry producer beat profit and revenue estimates for its latest quarter. Tyson earned $2.29 per share, compared to a $1.91 a share consensus estimate. BioNTech (BNTX) trounced Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue in its latest quarter, and also backed its prior outlook for 2022 including projections for sales of Covid vaccine, which it developed with Pfizer (PFE). Shell (SHEL) – Third Point's Daniel Loeb told investors he has added to his stake in energy giant Shell, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Loeb said in the letter that he had held "constructive" talks with management, the board and shareholders about his call for the company to split itself up. Shell shares fell 2.6% in premarket action. Southwest Gas (SWX) – Southwest Gas reached a settlement with investor Carl Icahn that will see the utility company replace its CEO and give Icahn as many as four board seats. Southwest Gas rose 1% in the premarket.

WATERCOOLER