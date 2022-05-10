5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Wall Street set to rise after S&P 500 hits lowest level in over a year

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, March 22, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. stock futures bounced Tuesday, with investors hoping Wall Street can break its three-session losing streak. The S&P 500 on Monday fell to its lowest level in more than a year. The broad market index dropped 3.2%, closing under 4,000. The Nasdaq tumbled nearly 4.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped close to 2%. The Nasdaq's bear market approached a 30% decline from its last record high in November. The S&P 500 and the Dow moved deeper into correction territory, defined by a drop of 10% or more from their most recent record highs, which were in early January.

2. 10-year Treasury yield and U.S. oil prices drop; bitcoin bounces

3. Peloton plunges after reporting a big loss and weak guidance

Peloton on Tuesday reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and a steep decline in sales, as inventory piled up in warehouses and ate away at the company's cash. Shares of the connected fitness equipment maker plunged more than 20% in premarket trading. Peloton offered up a weak sales outlook for the current quarter, citing softer demand. The company anticipates that planned subscription price hikes may lead some users to cancel their monthly memberships.

4. Migraine drug stock soars; shares of Covid vaccine maker sinks

Pfizer said Tuesday it will buy migraine drug maker Biohaven Pharmaceutical for about $11.6 billion in cash. Pfizer will acquire all the outstanding shares of Biohaven that it doesn't already own for $148.50 each in cash. That's 78.6% higher than Biohaven's closing price Monday, a premium largely reflect in Tuesday's premarket. In November, Pfizer acquired overseas marketing rights to two migraine drugs from Biohaven for up to $1.24 billion, with Pfizer taking a 2.6% equity stake. Novavax shares sank over 20% in premarket trading after the vaccine maker missed both top and bottom line estimates for its latest quarter. The miss comes as Novavax shipped just 31 million Covid doses during the quarter, putting it well off the pace of its projected 2 billion shots for 2022. While reiterating its prior 2022 revenue forecast, the company said it expected vaccine sales to accelerate during the current quarter.

5. Tesla halts Shanghai production; Musk 'aligned' with EU tech law