April's consumer price index report expected to show inflation has already peaked

Shoppers inside a grocery store in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, May 2, 2022. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

April's consumer price index report is expected to show inflation has already reached a peak — a development that some investors say could temporarily soothe markets. But economists say, even with a reprieve in headline inflation, core inflation could gain on a monthly basis and stay elevated for months to come. Core inflation excludes food and energy costs. The CPI report is expected to show headline inflation rose 0.2% in April, or 8.1% year-over-year, according to Dow Jones. That compares with a whopping 1.2% increase in March, or an 8.5% gain year-over-year. The April data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday. Core CPI is expected to rise 0.4% or 6% year-over-year. That compares with 0.3% in March, or 6.5% on an annualized basis.

Stocks gyrated Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated data. The S&P 500 ended the day with a 0.25% gain, and the Nasdaq added 0.98%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 84.96 points. The closely watched benchmark 10-year Treasury yield retreated to about 2.99% Tuesday after a sharp run up to 3.20% Monday. Bond yields — which move opposite price — have been running higher at a rapid pace on expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. "I wouldn't say tomorrow's CPI matters by itself. I think the combination of March, tomorrow's and May's data will kind of be the big inflection point," said Ben Jeffery, a fixed income strategist at BMO. But Jeffery said the report has a good chance of being a market mover, no matter what. "I think it will either reassert the selling pressure we saw that took 10s to 3.20% ... Or I think it will inspire more dip-buying interest for investors who have been waiting for signs that inflation is starting to peak," he said.

A potential turning point for stocks

In the stock market, some investors say the data could signal a turning point if April's inflation comes in as expected or is even weaker. "I think the market, from a technical standpoint, is very focused on trying to divine how much the Fed is going to move," said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors. A hotter report would be a negative since it could mean the Fed will take an even tougher stance on interest rates. Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank could hike rates by 50 basis points, or a half-percent, at each of the next couple of meetings. The market has been nervous about inflation and that the Fed's response to it could trigger a recession. "I don't think this is the end of the drawdown in the market … The market needs to go down 20% at a minimum. If we get a series of better inflation data, then I think 20% could be the bottom," Roth said. The S&P 500 is off nearly 17% from its high. "If the inflation data is not as good as we think it will be, not just this month but consecutive months, then I think the market prices for a recession, and then it's down 25% to 40%," said Roth.

Two risks emerge