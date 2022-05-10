Philippine central bank chief says he's 'not concerned' about recent peso weakness

There are multiple reasons why the Philippines' central bank chief, Benjamin Diokno, is "not concerned" about recent weakness in the peso against the dollar.

As of Tuesday morning during Asia trading hours, the peso has weakened more than 2.5% against the greenback so far this year. It last traded at 52.38 per dollar, after Reuters reported that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appeared set for a landslide victory in the presidential election.

To be sure, the peso isn't alone in seeing this trend. Many of its regional peers are also sliding against the greenback as the dollar continues to strengthen against the backdrop of a more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, which is again tightening monetary policy as it looks to tame red-hot inflation.

The Indonesian rupiah has lost around 2% against the greenback so far this year, while the Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit have weakened about 4% and 5.2% against the dollar, respectively.

"The depreciation of the peso, you have to look at it in relation to the other currencies in the region, our competitors. And we're right smack in the middle," Diokno, governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, told CNBC's Martin Soong ahead of the country's presidential election.

He also attributed his confidence in the peso to the Philippines' relatively lower dependence on foreign debt today and its "hefty" pool of international reserves.