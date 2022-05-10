CNBC Pro

Cathie Wood's Ark takes a stake in GM for the first time

thumbnail
Michael Wayland@MikeWayland
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Monday: Pros are buying these megacap tech and value stocks amid the big sell-off
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProDan Loeb dodged April's big sell-off and is finding opportunities in energy, cyclical stocks
Yun Li
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Friday: Pros look for stock winners after erratic week on Wall Street
Alison Conklin
Read More