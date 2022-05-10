Consumer credit card debt and annual percentage rates are heading to an all-time high

To keep up with rising prices, many consumers are leaning on their credit cards.

Credit card balances rose year over year, reaching $841 billion in the first three months of 2022, according to data released Tuesday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Although balances fell slightly from where they stood at the end of 2021 following the peak holiday shopping season, they are expected to keep going up from here, according to researchers at the New York Fed.

"There's a good chance that Americans' total credit card balances will soon reach a new record high, marking a sharp reversal from the precipitous drop that occurred in 2020 and early 2021," said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

Another 229 million new credit card accounts were also opened in the first quarter, up from the previous quarter and higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Many accounts were closed during the pandemic so it's not surprising to see more new accounts now, according to researchers at the New York Fed.

However, the rise in borrowing, together with auto loans, student debt and mortgages, propelled total household debt to a record $15.84 trillion at the beginning of the year.