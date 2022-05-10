Cramer's lightning round: AECOM is a buy

Loading chart...

Mission Produce Inc: "I want you to be very careful with that."

Loading chart...

AmerisourceBergen Corp: "They are a very inexpensive, terrific, profitable company that I like very much."

Loading chart...

Funko Inc: "Many of us were confounded that the stock went down as low as it did."

Loading chart...

AECOM: "This is a tremendous infrastructure play. ... I think you should buy it."

Loading chart...

Affirm Holdings Inc: "We have to hear if they have some secret weapon. ... Let's learn more when they report [their quarterly earnings]."

Loading chart...

McKesson Corp: "Really, really well-run company."

Loading chart...