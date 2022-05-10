Erling Haaland: Man City confirm agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker in £51m deal
- Manchester City have activated the Norwegian's release clause.
- Including agents fees and other add-ons City will pay £85.5m in total.
- Haaland will join City on July 1st.
Manchester City have confirmed an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland for £51.1m.
City have paid the 21-year-old's release clause and expect to pay £85.5m in total when agent fees, signing bonus and other costs are taken in to account.
Haaland will join City on July 1st, subject to the club finalising terms with the player.
Sky Sports News reported that the 21-year-old completed his medical on Monday at Hospital Erasme in Brussels.
Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano informed Dortmund boss Hans-Joachim Watzke last week that City were ready to activate the striker's release clause and the two clubs have moved quickly to conclude a deal.
Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020. Dortmund's last game of the season is Saturday's home match against Hertha Berlin.
Asked about the deal to sign the Norwegian at his press conference on Tuesday, Guardiola said: "Everybody knows the situation.
"Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have told me I am not allowed to say anything until the deal is completely done. I cannot talk, I am sorry. We will have time to talk."
Klopp: Haaland deal will "set new levels"
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Haaland deal will "set new levels" in the transfer market, with the summer window officially opening on June 10.
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, he said: "I signed a new contract knowing that City would not stop developing. It's not about City to define if we can be happy or not, it's about us and what we can make of it.
"You have so many opportunities and so many different ways to win a football game, and we have to find just one. It's possible obviously and we can do that.
"We face City two, three - with cup competitions, the Champions League - five, six times maybe a year but not more often than all the rest.
"If Erling Haaland goes there, it will not weaken them, definitely not. I think there's enough spoken about this transfer. I know there is a lot of talk out there about money, but this transfer will set new levels, let me say it like this."
Dortmund to replace Haaland with Adeyemi
Dortmund are set to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi as Haaland's replacement.
The 20-year-old has scored 23 goals in 42 games this season while also adding eight assists.