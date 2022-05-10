Erling Haaland: Man City confirm agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker in £51m deal

Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

Manchester City have confirmed an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland for £51.1m.

City have paid the 21-year-old's release clause and expect to pay £85.5m in total when agent fees, signing bonus and other costs are taken in to account.

Haaland will join City on July 1st, subject to the club finalising terms with the player.

Sky Sports News reported that the 21-year-old completed his medical on Monday at Hospital Erasme in Brussels.

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano informed Dortmund boss Hans-Joachim Watzke last week that City were ready to activate the striker's release clause and the two clubs have moved quickly to conclude a deal.

Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020. Dortmund's last game of the season is Saturday's home match against Hertha Berlin.

Asked about the deal to sign the Norwegian at his press conference on Tuesday, Guardiola said: "Everybody knows the situation.

"Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have told me I am not allowed to say anything until the deal is completely done. I cannot talk, I am sorry. We will have time to talk."

Klopp: Haaland deal will "set new levels"

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Haaland deal will "set new levels" in the transfer market, with the summer window officially opening on June 10.