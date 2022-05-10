From North Korea to testy ties with China, South Korea's new leader has big challenges ahead

South Korea's new president Yoon Suk-yeol isn't going to "have much of a honeymoon period," said Kathleen Stephens, president and CEO of the Korea Economic Institute of America and former U.S. ambassador to South Korea.

"I think he said the right thing as he is inaugurated, about his desire to see Korea play a larger role in the global stage. I think that's shared across party lines in Korea, he's intended to address the challenges of North Korea and the economy," Stephens said.

"But I think no one in Korea and … others around the world are under the illusion about how difficult this is going to be."

Speaking on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" after Yoon's inauguration on Tuesday, Stephens discussed what to expect from Yoon's leadership as he takes office.

"He's starting office with what has [been a] historically low approval rating before he has even taken office. He won a very, very by a very narrow margin of less than 1% in the election," she added.

Calling Yoon a "political neophyte," Stephens said that local politics will be a "big challenge."