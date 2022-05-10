Nintendo announces surprise 10-for-1 stock split; expects Switch sales to fall 9%

Nintendo announced a 10-for-1 stock split on Tuesday as the Japanese gaming giant aims to make its shares more appealing to retail investors.

Shareholders have been calling for a stock split for some time to boost the liquidity of the gaming giant's shares. The move will take effect on Oct. 1 this year, when each share of common stock will be split into 10 shares.

A number of major tech firms, including Apple and Amazon, have announced stock splits over the past few years. They do not fundamentally change the company in any way, but do make a single share cheaper which could make them more attractive to retail investors.

Stocks splits are usually positive for a company's share price. Nintendo shares are up 5% year-to-date despite other major technology companies losing billions of dollars of value this year amid a sharp sell-off of risk assets.

The Kyoto-headquartered company also announced plans to buy back 56.36 billion Japanese yen ($432.9 million) worth of shares. The transaction will take place on Wednesday.