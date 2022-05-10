Skip Navigation
watch
live
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Climate
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
CNBC Disruptor 50
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
Equity and Opportunity
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
Investing Club
Newsletter
Morning Meeting
Trade Alerts
Trust Portfolio
PRO
Pro News
Pro Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
USA
INTL
watch
live
Search quotes, news & videos
Watchlist
SIGN IN
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
Investing Club
PRO
Menu
Santoli: After Monday’s market slide, investors await signs that conditions are finally ‘sold out’
Published Tue, May 10 2022
1:40 PM EDT
Updated 13 Min Ago
Michael Santoli
@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE
NEXT PRO TALK
1 Day Remaining
Wed, May 11 2022 - 1:30am
Add to Calendar
CNBC PRO Talks: Where one fund manager is putting his money during the market madness
More In Santoli on Stocks
Santoli: Tech sector declines now have a life of their own, and crypto is along for the ride
Michael Santoli
Market handicappers see another 5% to 8% downside if key level for the S&P 500 fails
Michael Santoli
Santoli: Stocks aren’t epically oversold yet. It’s time to stress test your portfolio
Michael Santoli
Read More