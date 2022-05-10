CNBC Pro

Santoli: After Monday’s market slide, investors await signs that conditions are finally ‘sold out’

thumbnail
Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProSantoli: Tech sector declines now have a life of their own, and crypto is along for the ride
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProMarket handicappers see another 5% to 8% downside if key level for the S&P 500 fails
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli: Stocks aren’t epically oversold yet. It’s time to stress test your portfolio
Michael Santoli
Read More