CNBC Pro

Signs of retail traders capitulating in this sell-off are emerging, but it's still early innings, BofA says

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProIf this is a bear market, history shows stocks have a lot further to fall
Yun Li3 hours ago
CNBC ProTraders search for signs of a bottom as stocks dive. Why investors should proceed with caution
Bob Pisani5 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO04:45
CNBC ProInvestors want to return to stocks when volatility tempers, strategist says
Read More