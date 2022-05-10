UK government focuses on cost of living crisis in Queen's Speech overshadowed by her absence

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, sits by the The Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament.

LONDON — The U.K. government on Tuesday vowed to focus on economic growth in order to address the country's spiraling cost of living crisis, in a Queen's Speech delivered by the monarch's son and first in line to the throne, Prince Charles.

"Her Majesty's Government's priority is to grow and strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families," Prince Charles told Parliament on Tuesday.

"My government will level up opportunity in all parts of the country and support more people into work. Her Majesty's ministers will continue to support the police to make the streets safer and fund the National Health Service to reduce the Covid backlogs."

"Levelling up" was a key manifesto pledge from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and refers to efforts to address geographical inequalities across the U.K.

The government also vowed to repeal and reform business regulations following the U.K.'s departure from the European Union, introducing a new Brexit Freedoms Bill that "will enable law inherited from the European Union to be more easily amended."

An Energy Bill will be introduced with the aim of transitioning toward "cheaper, cleaner and more secure energy," the speech outlined, while draft legislation will also be published to "promote competition, strengthen consumer rights and protect households."

Prince Charles also said the government will drive economic growth to "improve living standards and fund sustainable investment in public services."

"This will be underpinned by a responsible approach to the public finances, reducing debt while reforming and cutting taxes," he added.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.