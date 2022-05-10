Why there's a unified movement to cancel student loans but not credit card debt or mortgages

Activists hold a student loan forgiveness rally near the White House on April 27, 2022. Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Throughout the conversation around student loan forgiveness, one frequently asked question is why cancel education debt, and not, say, credit card debt or mortgages? What's so different about student loans? In some ways, nothing. People borrow for their education for the same reasons they do so for anything else — they can't afford the item or service on their own. But there are some meaningful reasons that explain why there's been such a strong, unified and widening movement to get student loans canceled. Here are four of them, according to experts.

1. The system is 'broken'

2. Most loans won't be repaid anyway

One of the arguments for forgiving student loans is that millions of borrowers will never pay off their debt, anyway. In the meantime, they face a host of consequences from having tens of thousands of dollars on their personal balance sheets, including difficulty buying a house and starting a business. According to a rough estimate by higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz, prior to the pandemic, just about half of federal student loan borrowers, or 20 million people, were in repayment — the rest were in deferments or forbearances or had stopped paying their loans all together.

3. There's (basically) one creditor

Federal student debt is far from the only debt burdening American families. Household debt, include the balances on credit cards and mortgages, exceeds $15 trillion.

Canceling any other type of debt other than federal student loans, however, would be much more logistically and financially tricky. Hundreds of banks underwrite credit cards and auto loans, whereas it's mostly just one party — the U.S. government — that owns federal student debt. With the pain of inflation hitting families and fear that a recession could be on the horizon growing, advocates point to student loan forgiveness as a relatively easy way for President Joe Biden to deliver relief to the country, especially after most of his social spending agenda has been derailed by Congress. "Unlike debts held by private creditors, the president has the authority to eliminate federal student loan debt with the stroke of a pen," Yu said.

4. Education is a public good