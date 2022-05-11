Blackrock to vote for fewer climate shareholder provisions in 2022 than 2021

Laurence "Larry" Fink, chairman and chief executive officer of BlackRock Inc., pauses as he speaks during the BlackRock Asia Media Forum in Hong Kong, China.

BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, said it will likely vote to support fewer climate proposals from companies in its investment portfolio in 2022 than it did in 2021 because those climate proposals coming up for a vote this year are more exacting and demanding than in previous years.

On Tuesday, BlackRock's Investment Stewardship team published a preview of how it's going to vote in the current season of company shareholding meetings. Blackrock's Investment Stewardship (BIS) is a team of financial professionals that liaises between corporate governance of the companies it invests in for the benefit of its clients.

In 2021, BlackRock voted in favor of 47% of environmental and social shareholder proposals (81 of 172), the BIS said in its note.

In the current season, BlackRock is "likely to support proportionately fewer this proxy season than in 2021, as we do not consider them to be consistent with our clients' long-term financial interests," the BIS note says.

BlackRock will not vote for company changes that "implicitly are intended to micromanage companies," BIS said. "This includes those that are unduly prescriptive and constraining on the decision-making of the board or management, call for changes to a company's strategy or business model, or address matters that are not material to how a company delivers long-term shareholder value."

Instead, BlackRock will favor measures which improve a company's disclosure of information that help investors understand how well a company is positioned to adapt to climate-related changes. BlackRock wants to see specific "quantitative" information about a company's scope 1 and 2 emissions and a company's emissions reductions plans.