Cramer's lightning round: I like Blackstone over KKR

Key Points
- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
Cisco Systems Inc: "[Buy] slowly. ... Don't be aggressive in anything."
Loading chart...
KKR & Co Inc: "You should be in Blackstone, not KKR."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com