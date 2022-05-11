Europe wants to fight online child abuse. Critics fear it may erode privacy

Policymakers have long wrestled with tech giants over the potential abuse of encrypted messaging services such as WhatsApp and iMessage.

The European Union on Wednesday unveiled tough new proposals that would require online platforms to more aggressively screen and remove child abuse online.

Proposed legislation would allow EU countries to ask courts to order companies like Facebook parent company Meta and Apple to implement systems that can detect child sexual abuse material on their platforms.

A new EU Centre on Child Sexual Abuse will be established to enforce the measures. The EU Centre will maintain a database with digital "indicators" of child sexual abuse content reported by law enforcement. It's similar to a system that was proposed by Apple last year.

"We are failing to protect children today," Ylva Johansson, the EU commissioner for home affairs, said at a press conference Wednesday.

She called the plan a "groundbreaking proposal" that would make Europe a global leader in the fight against child sexual abuse online.

It comes after the EU last month agreed on landmark rules requiring tech firms to more rapidly take down hate speech and other illegal content from their platforms.