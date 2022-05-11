This 26-year-old med student bought a house by selling used clothes: Without the side hustle, 'I wouldn't even have a savings account'

Olivia Hillier's side hustle started with a $5 T-shirt she found at a thrift store.

Hillier, a medical student at Rochester, Michigan-based Oakland University, had some experience selling a few of her own old clothing items on resale app Poshmark. She never thought much of it. But during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, she noticed that other Poshmark sellers were profiting from "flipping" trendy thrift store finds.

Motivated by impending student loans – medical school tuition cost her approximately $220,000 over four years – she began studying their strategies and using them to create her own side hustle.

That first T-shirt sold for $20. Since then, Hillier's side hustle has brought in more than $117,000 in total revenue, including $85,000 last year alone. It currently averages $6,000 to $7,000 of profit per month, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It, helping her recently buy a five-bedroom house.

"If I wouldn't have had this business, I wouldn't even have a savings account," Hillier, 26, tells CNBC Make It. "And I'd have to take out loans to cover my living expenses, on top of tuition."

Hillier graduates from medical school on Friday, and is immediately moving to Kansas with her husband to start a family medicine residency. She says her side hustle's income helped them cover $25,000 in closing fees and a down payment on their new home, and it'll more than cover their mortgage payments of $2,100 per month.

Of course, not everyone's closets are fodder for such a lucrative endeavor. Here's how Hillier built her side hustle: