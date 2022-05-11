CNBC Investing Club

We're adding to another tech stock that had a strong quarter, a favorite earnings strategy of ours

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Wednesday — Coinbase collapse, peak inflation, Peloton's cash burn
Jim Cramer2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWynn Resorts' strong quarter in Vegas, Boston was wiped out by Covid restrictions in Macao
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubHere's the buyback and dividend status for each of the 34 stocks in our portfolio
Jeff Marks
Read More