CNBC Pro

Piper Sandler sees much more pain ahead, stocks not bottoming until 2023

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProHotter-than-expected CPI report shows broader-based inflation that will be 'very hard to kill'
Patti Domm16 min ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley sees stocks lower from here one year out, recommends staying defensive
Yun Li5 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO51:41
5 hours ago
Read More