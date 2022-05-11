VW is looking to bring back the Scout brand as an electric vehicle

This image, from 2019, is of a refurbished Scout. The brand was originally built by International Harvester between 1961 and 1980.

Volkswagen is planning to resurrect the iconic "Scout" brand as an electric vehicle in the United States.

In a report late Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal said the German automotive giant was aiming to launch a "new Scout-branded electric sport-utility vehicle" as well as an electric pickup truck, also under the Scout name.

Volkswagen confirmed to CNBC that its supervisory board would vote on the proposals on Wednesday.

According to the Journal, VW has the rights to the Scout name through its purchase of Navistar International Corp.

