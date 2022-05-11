Inflation remained near a 40-year high in April. Here's where consumers plan to cut spending

If inflation continues, more than 50% of adults say they'll cut back spending on dining out and will consider reducing that further, according to the CNBC + Acorns Invest in You survey, conducted by Momentive. Kali9 | E+ | Getty Images

"The pace of price increases moderated, but not as much as expected," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, in a note. "Excluding a decline in energy prices — which appears outdated by this point — the increases remain widespread. "With the annual rate ticking down from 8.5% to 8.3%, it can be tempting to say we've seen the peak, but we've also been head-faked before as was the case last August." If price pressure continues, more than 50% of adults say they'll cut back spending on dining out and will consider reducing that further, according to the CNBC + Acorns Invest in You survey, conducted by Momentive. The online survey of nearly 4,000 adults was taken March 23-24.

People are also cutting back on driving and subscriptions and some are canceling vacations, the survey found. "It's been astounding," said Tania Brown, an Atlanta-based certified financial planner and founder of FinanciallyConfidentMom.com.

Rising prices on the mind Even though inflation overall wasn't as high in April, there was some bad news. The reading was higher than estimated, and core inflation, which strips out the volatile prices of food and energy, was also higher than anticipated. That means many Americans are now spending more on essentials, making their budgets tighter without any change in habits. People are noticing these hikes and paying closer attention. Nearly half of all adults said they think about rising prices all the time, while 55% of those with annual household incomes of $50,000 or less are constantly checking costs, the CNBC survey found.