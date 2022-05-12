CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Thursday: Pros search for winners during wild swings on Wall Street

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

Here are Thursday's best trades on CNBC.

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO11:22
CNBC ProDisney, Apple, and GM are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers May 12
Alison Conklinan hour ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Pros bet big on Disney after earnings, Roblox on a run
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO08:48
CNBC ProRoblox, Disney, and Coinbase are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers May 11
Alison Conklin
Read More